Home > Companies > Company Results > Federal Bank's Q4 net profit falls 21% YoY to 301 crore

MUMBAI: Federal Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for January-March due to higher provisioning.

The bank posted a net profit of 301.23 crore for the quarter ended March, down from 381.51 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was lower than 380.20 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts.

Provisions during the quarter rose more than three times to 567.50 crore from 177.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. In October-December, the bank had set aside 160.86 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 10.9% to 1,216.01 crore. Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 72.7% to 711.11 crore during the period under review.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 2.84% in the March quarter compared with 2.99% in the December quarter and 2.92% in the year-ago quarter.

After provisions, net NPA ratio was at 1.31% against 1.63% during October-December and 1.48% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the bank rose 4.3% to close at 42.75 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex gained 1.9% to close at 32,200.59 points

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Federal Bank shares are down 47% since 5 March, which is better compared to IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank, which fell over 60% (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Yes Bank debacle, covid-19 weigh on Federal Bank stock

2 min read . 22 Apr 2020
Photo: Mint

From loss of Akshay Tritiya sales to zero revenue companies disclose pain points

4 min read . 27 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout