MUMBAI: Kerala based Federal Bank on Monday reported a 59% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net profit to ₹478 crore as on 31 March, owing to lower provisions and other income. The bank’s net profit stood at ₹301 crore a year ago.

The bank’s provision this quarter was lower by 38% on a y-o-y basis at ₹242.3 crore. Provision coverage ratio stood at 65.14% at the end of March 2021. Other income fell during the quarter to ₹465 crore on account of a one-off treasury gain last year.

Asset quality showed a marginal decline with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at 3.4% at the end of March compared to 2.7% in the previous quarter. The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹1,685 crore this quarter.

“First quarter will be tough. While the collections will take a hit due to the lockdown, there are enough opportunities to recover. How the full year will shape will be difficult to say," said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive, Federal Bank.

Federal bank saw a credit growth of 9% this quarter, led by a 70% y-o-y growth in gold loans. Deposits grew by 13%. The management said that last year was a one-off year in terms of gold loan growth and expects a 25-30% growth in gold loans this financial year.

Net interest income or core income grew 17% year on year to ₹1,420 crore at the end of March compared to ₹1216 crore a year ago.

