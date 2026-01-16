Federal Bank's Q3 profit up 9% on strong loan growth, better asset quality

Mumbai: Strong loan growth, better asset quality, higher core income, and improved profitability helped Federal Bank report stellar performance for the quarter ended December.
The private sector bank’s net profit rose 9% year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,041 crore in Q3FY26.
While advances rose 9% year-on-year to ₹2.65 trillion, led by strong momentum in the commercial and corporate banking segment, deposit growth outpaced at 15% to ₹2.50 trillion.
Retail loans, which constitute 55% of the bank’s customer assets, rose 9% year-on-year to ₹94,886 crore. Commercial loan book rose 25% on year to ₹28,177 crore and corporate rose 5% on year to ₹1.42 trillion.
Asset quality of the bank also continued to improve with gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.72% as against 1.83% a quarter ago. Net NPA also fell to 0.42% from 0.48% in the previous quarter. This was led by lower slippages of ₹435 crore as of December end, compared with ₹579 crore in the prior quarter.
Net interest income of the bank rose over 9% on year and 6% on quarter to ₹2,653 crore. Consequently, the net interest margin of the bank was up by 12 basis points sequentially to 3.18% led by improvement in the bank’s liability mix and asset repricing.
“We are seeing increasing benefits from a stronger liability franchise and a calibrated shift in our asset mix toward segments that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns,” said managing director and chief operating officer K.V.S. Manian in a press release. “At the same time, cost discipline and prudent risk management remain central to how we operate.”
NII, operating profit, and fee income each reaching all-time highs have reflected strong core earnings momentum, the release said. Fee income of the bank rose 19% year-on-year to ₹896 crore.
CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) ratio improved to 32.07% as of December end, up 106 basis points (bps) on quarter and 191 bps on year. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a per cent.
During the quarter, the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 53.92%, reflecting continued operating leverage, which in turn aided its bottom line.
Following the news, shares of the bank rose 8.6% to ₹268.20 on the National Stock Exchange.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.