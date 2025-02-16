Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025:Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 73.61% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹8 crore and revenue of ₹949.42 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 34.46% and the profit decreased by 28.44%. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions that the company is currently facing.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.43% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.87% year-on-year, indicating a need for the company to manage its costs more effectively.
The operating income was down by 31.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 48.44% year-on-year, highlighting the ongoing difficulties in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.12, which is a significant drop of 74.47% year-on-year, further underscoring the tough financial landscape for Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|949.42
|1448.63
|-34.46%
|1097.33
|-13.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|73.47
|76.08
|-3.43%
|71.42
|+2.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.05
|6.44
|+87.11%
|5.25
|+129.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|929.94
|1420.01
|-34.51%
|1059.55
|-12.23%
|Operating Income
|19.48
|28.62
|-31.94%
|37.78
|-48.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.69
|15.42
|-4.73%
|30.32
|-51.55%
|Net Income
|8
|11.18
|-28.44%
|30.32
|-73.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.17
|-29.41%
|0.47
|-74.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
