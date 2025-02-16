Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 73.61% YOY, profit at ₹8 crore and revenue at ₹949.42 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025:Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 73.61% YoY, resulting in a profit of 8 crore and revenue of 949.42 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 34.46% and the profit decreased by 28.44%. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions that the company is currently facing.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.43% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.87% year-on-year, indicating a need for the company to manage its costs more effectively.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 31.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 48.44% year-on-year, highlighting the ongoing difficulties in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.12, which is a significant drop of 74.47% year-on-year, further underscoring the tough financial landscape for Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue949.421448.63-34.46%1097.33-13.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73.4776.08-3.43%71.42+2.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.056.44+87.11%5.25+129.52%
Total Operating Expense929.941420.01-34.51%1059.55-12.23%
Operating Income19.4828.62-31.94%37.78-48.44%
Net Income Before Taxes14.6915.42-4.73%30.32-51.55%
Net Income811.18-28.44%30.32-73.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.17-29.41%0.47-74.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹8Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹949.42Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
