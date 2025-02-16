Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 73.61% YOY, profit at ₹8 crore and revenue at ₹949.42 crore

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025:Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 73.61% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹8 crore and revenue of ₹949.42 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 34.46% and the profit decreased by 28.44%. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions that the company is currently facing.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.43% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.87% year-on-year, indicating a need for the company to manage its costs more effectively.

The operating income was down by 31.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 48.44% year-on-year, highlighting the ongoing difficulties in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.12, which is a significant drop of 74.47% year-on-year, further underscoring the tough financial landscape for Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 949.42 1448.63 -34.46% 1097.33 -13.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 73.47 76.08 -3.43% 71.42 +2.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.05 6.44 +87.11% 5.25 +129.52% Total Operating Expense 929.94 1420.01 -34.51% 1059.55 -12.23% Operating Income 19.48 28.62 -31.94% 37.78 -48.44% Net Income Before Taxes 14.69 15.42 -4.73% 30.32 -51.55% Net Income 8 11.18 -28.44% 30.32 -73.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.17 -29.41% 0.47 -74.47%

