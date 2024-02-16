 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY
BackBack

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY

 Livemint

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 36.27% YoY & profit decreased by 81.71% YoY

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.27% & the profit decreased by 81.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 34.02% and the profit decreased by 71.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.46% q-o-q & decreased by 80.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.99% Y-o-Y.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has delivered -5.36% return in the last 1 week, 63.58% return in last 6 months and -7.59% YTD return.

Currently the Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has a market cap of 48180.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 908 & 192 respectively.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1097.331663.21-34.02%1721.94-36.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.4282.4-13.33%71.55-0.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.255.32-1.32%7.12-26.26%
Total Operating Expense1059.551547.11-31.51%1529.7-30.73%
Operating Income37.78116.1-67.46%192.24-80.35%
Net Income Before Taxes30.32105.24-71.19%165.79-81.71%
Net Income30.32105.24-71.19%165.79-81.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.471.8-73.88%3.35-85.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1097.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App