Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 36.27% YoY & profit decreased by 81.71% YoY
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.27% & the profit decreased by 81.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 34.02% and the profit decreased by 71.19%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message