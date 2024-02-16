Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.27% & the profit decreased by 81.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 34.02% and the profit decreased by 71.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.46% q-o-q & decreased by 80.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.99% Y-o-Y.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has delivered -5.36% return in the last 1 week, 63.58% return in last 6 months and -7.59% YTD return.
Currently the Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has a market cap of ₹48180.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹908 & ₹192 respectively.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1097.33
|1663.21
|-34.02%
|1721.94
|-36.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.42
|82.4
|-13.33%
|71.55
|-0.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.25
|5.32
|-1.32%
|7.12
|-26.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|1059.55
|1547.11
|-31.51%
|1529.7
|-30.73%
|Operating Income
|37.78
|116.1
|-67.46%
|192.24
|-80.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.32
|105.24
|-71.19%
|165.79
|-81.71%
|Net Income
|30.32
|105.24
|-71.19%
|165.79
|-81.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.47
|1.8
|-73.88%
|3.35
|-85.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1097.33Cr
