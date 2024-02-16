Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.71% YOY

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.27% & the profit decreased by 81.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 34.02% and the profit decreased by 71.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.46% q-o-q & decreased by 80.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.99% Y-o-Y.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has delivered -5.36% return in the last 1 week, 63.58% return in last 6 months and -7.59% YTD return.

Currently the Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore has a market cap of ₹48180.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹908 & ₹192 respectively.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1097.33 1663.21 -34.02% 1721.94 -36.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.42 82.4 -13.33% 71.55 -0.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.25 5.32 -1.32% 7.12 -26.26% Total Operating Expense 1059.55 1547.11 -31.51% 1529.7 -30.73% Operating Income 37.78 116.1 -67.46% 192.24 -80.35% Net Income Before Taxes 30.32 105.24 -71.19% 165.79 -81.71% Net Income 30.32 105.24 -71.19% 165.79 -81.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.47 1.8 -73.88% 3.35 -85.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1097.33Cr

