Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 28.27% YOY

Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live : Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Fervent Synergies declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 28.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 97.7% and the profit increased by 100.54%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.93% YoY. This indicates a reduction in operational costs in the short term, though a slight increase over the past year.

Operating income showed a significant increase of 100.52% q-o-q but decreased by 47.46% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This drop in EPS is reflective of the overall decline in profitability for the quarter.

Despite the mixed financial performance, Fervent Synergies has delivered a 17.07% return in the last week. However, it has seen a -8.3% return over the last six months and a -5.96% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market capitalization of ₹62.97 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹27.79 and a low of ₹14.6, indicating a significant range of volatility over the past year.

Fervent Synergies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.34 14.85 -97.7% 0.32 +8.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.11 -5.48% 0.1 +6.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +2.06% 0.01 -1% Total Operating Expense 0.27 28.41 -99.05% 0.18 +49.67% Operating Income 0.07 -13.56 +100.52% 0.13 -47.46% Net Income Before Taxes 0.07 -13.6 +100.52% 0.13 -47.46% Net Income 0.07 -13.41 +100.54% 0.1 -28.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -4.47 +100.45% 0.03 -33.33%