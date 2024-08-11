Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 28.27% YOY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live : Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Fervent Synergies declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 28.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 97.7% and the profit increased by 100.54%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.93% YoY. This indicates a reduction in operational costs in the short term, though a slight increase over the past year.

Operating income showed a significant increase of 100.52% q-o-q but decreased by 47.46% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.02, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This drop in EPS is reflective of the overall decline in profitability for the quarter.

Despite the mixed financial performance, Fervent Synergies has delivered a 17.07% return in the last week. However, it has seen a -8.3% return over the last six months and a -5.96% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market capitalization of 62.97 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of 27.79 and a low of 14.6, indicating a significant range of volatility over the past year.

Fervent Synergies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.3414.85-97.7%0.32+8.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.11-5.48%0.1+6.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+2.06%0.01-1%
Total Operating Expense0.2728.41-99.05%0.18+49.67%
Operating Income0.07-13.56+100.52%0.13-47.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.07-13.6+100.52%0.13-47.46%
Net Income0.07-13.41+100.54%0.1-28.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-4.47+100.45%0.03-33.33%
FAQs
₹0.07Cr
₹0.34Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
