Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 28.27% YOY

Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live : Fervent Synergies Q1 Results Live: Fervent Synergies declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 28.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 97.7% and the profit increased by 100.54%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.93% YoY. This indicates a reduction in operational costs in the short term, though a slight increase over the past year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income showed a significant increase of 100.52% q-o-q but decreased by 47.46% YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage operational efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This drop in EPS is reflective of the overall decline in profitability for the quarter.
Despite the mixed financial performance, Fervent Synergies has delivered a 17.07% return in the last week. However, it has seen a -8.3% return over the last six months and a -5.96% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market capitalization of ₹62.97 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹27.79 and a low of ₹14.6, indicating a significant range of volatility over the past year.
Fervent Synergies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.34
|14.85
|-97.7%
|0.32
|+8.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.11
|-5.48%
|0.1
|+6.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+2.06%
|0.01
|-1%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.27
|28.41
|-99.05%
|0.18
|+49.67%
|Operating Income
|0.07
|-13.56
|+100.52%
|0.13
|-47.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.07
|-13.6
|+100.52%
|0.13
|-47.46%
|Net Income
|0.07
|-13.41
|+100.54%
|0.1
|-28.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-4.47
|+100.45%
|0.03
|-33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.07Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar