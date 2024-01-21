Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 173.01% YoY

Fervent Synergies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 169.73% & the profit increased by 173.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2703.62% and the profit increased by 297.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% YoY.

The operating income was up by 295.61% q-o-q & increased by 168.74% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 140% YoY.

Fervent Synergies has delivered a 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 23.32% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% YTD return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of ₹65.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹26.89 & ₹13.38 respectively.

Fervent Synergies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.83 0.32 +2703.62% 3.27 +169.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.1 +18.8% 0.11 +8.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 +3.09% Total Operating Expense 8.34 0.19 +4296.26% 3.09 +169.79% Operating Income 0.5 0.13 +295.61% 0.18 +168.74% Net Income Before Taxes 0.5 0.13 +296.25% 0.18 +172.88% Net Income 0.37 0.09 +297.54% 0.14 +173.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.03 +300% 0.05 +140%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.83Cr

