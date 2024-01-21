Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 173.01% YoY

Fervent Synergies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 169.73% & the profit increased by 173.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2703.62% and the profit increased by 297.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% YoY.
The operating income was up by 295.61% q-o-q & increased by 168.74% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 140% YoY.
Fervent Synergies has delivered a 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 23.32% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% YTD return.
Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of ₹65.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹26.89 & ₹13.38 respectively.
Fervent Synergies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.83
|0.32
|+2703.62%
|3.27
|+169.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.1
|+18.8%
|0.11
|+8.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|+3.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.34
|0.19
|+4296.26%
|3.09
|+169.79%
|Operating Income
|0.5
|0.13
|+295.61%
|0.18
|+168.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.5
|0.13
|+296.25%
|0.18
|+172.88%
|Net Income
|0.37
|0.09
|+297.54%
|0.14
|+173.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.03
|+300%
|0.05
|+140%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.83Cr
