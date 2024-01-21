Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 173.01% YoY

Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 173.01% YoY

Livemint

Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 169.73% YoY & profit increased by 173.01% YoY

Fervent Synergies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Fervent Synergies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 169.73% & the profit increased by 173.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2703.62% and the profit increased by 297.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% YoY.

The operating income was up by 295.61% q-o-q & increased by 168.74% YoY.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 140% YoY.

Fervent Synergies has delivered a 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 23.32% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% YTD return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of 65.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 26.89 & 13.38 respectively.

Fervent Synergies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.830.32+2703.62%3.27+169.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.1+18.8%0.11+8.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01+3.09%
Total Operating Expense8.340.19+4296.26%3.09+169.79%
Operating Income0.50.13+295.61%0.18+168.74%
Net Income Before Taxes0.50.13+296.25%0.18+172.88%
Net Income0.370.09+297.54%0.14+173.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.03+300%0.05+140%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.83Cr

