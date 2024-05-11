Fervent Synergies Q4 results : loss at ₹13.41Cr, Revenue increased by 1569.98% YoY

Fervent Synergies Q4 Results Live : Fervent Synergies declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1569.98% & the loss came at ₹13.41cr. It is noteworthy that Fervent Synergies had declared a profit of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. The revenue grew by 68.13% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.86% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2833.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9990.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-4.47 for Q4 which decreased by 667264.18% Y-o-Y. Fervent Synergies has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, -4.06% return in the last 6 months, and -22.63% YTD return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of ₹51.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27.79 & ₹15 respectively.

Fervent Synergies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.85 8.83 +68.13% 0.89 +1569.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.11 -5.86% 0.1 +9.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -3% 0.01 -11.01% Total Operating Expense 28.41 8.34 +240.8% 0.75 +3677.54% Operating Income -13.56 0.5 -2833.18% 0.14 -9990.08% Net Income Before Taxes -13.6 0.5 -2841.58% 0.14 -9828.9% Net Income -13.41 0.37 -3710.58% 0 -582973.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.47 0.12 -3825% 0 -667264.18%

