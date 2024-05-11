Active Stocks
Fervent Synergies Q4 results : loss at ₹13.41Cr, Revenue increased by 1569.98% YoY

Fervent Synergies Q4 results : Revenue increased by 1569.98% YoY & loss at ₹13.41Cr

Fervent Synergies Q4 Results Live : Fervent Synergies declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1569.98% & the loss came at 13.41cr. It is noteworthy that Fervent Synergies had declared a profit of 0cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. The revenue grew by 68.13% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.86% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2833.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9990.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.47 for Q4 which decreased by 667264.18% Y-o-Y. Fervent Synergies has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, -4.06% return in the last 6 months, and -22.63% YTD return.

Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of 51.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 27.79 & 15 respectively.

Fervent Synergies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.858.83+68.13%0.89+1569.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.11-5.86%0.1+9.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-3%0.01-11.01%
Total Operating Expense28.418.34+240.8%0.75+3677.54%
Operating Income-13.560.5-2833.18%0.14-9990.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.60.5-2841.58%0.14-9828.9%
Net Income-13.410.37-3710.58%0-582973.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.470.12-3825%0-667264.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-13.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.85Cr

Published: 11 May 2024, 01:51 AM IST
