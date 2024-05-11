Fervent Synergies Q4 results : loss at ₹13.41Cr, Revenue increased by 1569.98% YoY
Fervent Synergies Q4 Results Live : Fervent Synergies declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1569.98% & the loss came at ₹13.41cr. It is noteworthy that Fervent Synergies had declared a profit of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. The revenue grew by 68.13% compared to the previous quarter.