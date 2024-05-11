Fervent Synergies Q4 results : loss at ₹13.41Cr, Revenue increased by 1569.98% YoY

Fervent Synergies Q4 Results Live : Fervent Synergies declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1569.98% & the loss came at ₹13.41cr. It is noteworthy that Fervent Synergies had declared a profit of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. The revenue grew by 68.13% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.86% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2833.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9990.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.47 for Q4 which decreased by 667264.18% Y-o-Y. Fervent Synergies has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, -4.06% return in the last 6 months, and -22.63% YTD return.
Currently, Fervent Synergies has a market cap of ₹51.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27.79 & ₹15 respectively.
Fervent Synergies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.85
|8.83
|+68.13%
|0.89
|+1569.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.11
|-5.86%
|0.1
|+9.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-3%
|0.01
|-11.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.41
|8.34
|+240.8%
|0.75
|+3677.54%
|Operating Income
|-13.56
|0.5
|-2833.18%
|0.14
|-9990.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.6
|0.5
|-2841.58%
|0.14
|-9828.9%
|Net Income
|-13.41
|0.37
|-3710.58%
|0
|-582973.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.47
|0.12
|-3825%
|0
|-667264.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-13.41Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.85Cr
