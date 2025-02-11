FIBERWEB Q3 Results 2025:FIBERWEB declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 71.41% & the profit increased by 130.52% YoY. Profit at ₹3.55 crore and revenue at ₹25.18 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 0.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.79% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.42% q-o-q & increased by 292.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.23 for Q3 which increased by 127.78% Y-o-Y.
FIBERWEB has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, -17.61% return in last 6 months and -28.45% YTD return.
Currently, FIBERWEB has a market cap of ₹130.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.6 & ₹29 respectively.
FIBERWEB Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.18
|25.01
|+0.68%
|14.69
|+71.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.15
|0.96
|+19.79%
|1.28
|-10.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.06
|1.05
|+0.95%
|0.69
|+53.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|20.75
|21.47
|-3.35%
|13.56
|+53.02%
|Operating Income
|4.44
|3.54
|+25.42%
|1.13
|+292.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.27
|4.04
|+5.69%
|1.26
|+238.89%
|Net Income
|3.55
|3.54
|+0.28%
|1.54
|+130.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.23
|1.23
|-0%
|0.54
|+127.78%
