FIBERWEB Q3 Results 2025:FIBERWEB declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 71.41% & the profit increased by 130.52% YoY. Profit at ₹3.55 crore and revenue at ₹25.18 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 0.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.79% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.

FIBERWEB Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 25.42% q-o-q & increased by 292.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.23 for Q3 which increased by 127.78% Y-o-Y.

FIBERWEB has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, -17.61% return in last 6 months and -28.45% YTD return.

Currently, FIBERWEB has a market cap of ₹130.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.6 & ₹29 respectively.

FIBERWEB Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.18 25.01 +0.68% 14.69 +71.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.15 0.96 +19.79% 1.28 -10.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.06 1.05 +0.95% 0.69 +53.62% Total Operating Expense 20.75 21.47 -3.35% 13.56 +53.02% Operating Income 4.44 3.54 +25.42% 1.13 +292.92% Net Income Before Taxes 4.27 4.04 +5.69% 1.26 +238.89% Net Income 3.55 3.54 +0.28% 1.54 +130.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.23 1.23 -0% 0.54 +127.78%