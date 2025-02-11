FIBERWEB Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 130.52% YOY, profit at ₹3.55 crore and revenue at ₹25.18 crore

Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
FIBERWEB Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

FIBERWEB Q3 Results 2025:FIBERWEB declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 71.41% & the profit increased by 130.52% YoY. Profit at 3.55 crore and revenue at 25.18 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 0.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.79% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.

FIBERWEB Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 25.42% q-o-q & increased by 292.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.23 for Q3 which increased by 127.78% Y-o-Y.

FIBERWEB has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, -17.61% return in last 6 months and -28.45% YTD return.

Currently, FIBERWEB has a market cap of 130.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 66.6 & 29 respectively.

FIBERWEB Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.1825.01+0.68%14.69+71.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.150.96+19.79%1.28-10.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.061.05+0.95%0.69+53.62%
Total Operating Expense20.7521.47-3.35%13.56+53.02%
Operating Income4.443.54+25.42%1.13+292.92%
Net Income Before Taxes4.274.04+5.69%1.26+238.89%
Net Income3.553.54+0.28%1.54+130.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.231.23-0%0.54+127.78%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.55Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹25.18Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
