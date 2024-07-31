Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.51% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.46% YoY & profit increased by 13.51% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live
Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live

Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 13.51% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 1.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 36.94 for Q1 which increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y.

Fine Organic Industries has delivered 13.38% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in last 6 months and 17.97% YTD return.

Currently, Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of 18005.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5958.85 & 4021 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Fine Organic Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue549.69546.88+0.51%547.17+0.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.7132.52+3.66%30+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.715.29-23.49%11.72-0.13%
Total Operating Expense421.67419.24+0.58%417.65+0.96%
Operating Income128.02127.64+0.3%129.52-1.16%
Net Income Before Taxes151.9149.95+1.3%143.3+6%
Net Income113.25114.55-1.13%99.77+13.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.9437.5-1.49%32.54+13.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
