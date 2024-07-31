Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.51% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 13.51% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 1.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹36.94 for Q1 which increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y.

Fine Organic Industries has delivered 13.38% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in last 6 months and 17.97% YTD return.

Currently, Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹18005.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5958.85 & ₹4021 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Fine Organic Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 549.69 546.88 +0.51% 547.17 +0.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.71 32.52 +3.66% 30 +12.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.7 15.29 -23.49% 11.72 -0.13% Total Operating Expense 421.67 419.24 +0.58% 417.65 +0.96% Operating Income 128.02 127.64 +0.3% 129.52 -1.16% Net Income Before Taxes 151.9 149.95 +1.3% 143.3 +6% Net Income 113.25 114.55 -1.13% 99.77 +13.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.94 37.5 -1.49% 32.54 +13.52%