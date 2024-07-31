Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.51% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 13.51% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 1.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹36.94 for Q1 which increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y.
Fine Organic Industries has delivered 13.38% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in last 6 months and 17.97% YTD return.
Currently, Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹18005.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5958.85 & ₹4021 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Fine Organic Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|549.69
|546.88
|+0.51%
|547.17
|+0.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.71
|32.52
|+3.66%
|30
|+12.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.7
|15.29
|-23.49%
|11.72
|-0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|421.67
|419.24
|+0.58%
|417.65
|+0.96%
|Operating Income
|128.02
|127.64
|+0.3%
|129.52
|-1.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|151.9
|149.95
|+1.3%
|143.3
|+6%
|Net Income
|113.25
|114.55
|-1.13%
|99.77
|+13.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.94
|37.5
|-1.49%
|32.54
|+13.52%
