Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 23.35% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.34% & the profit decreased by 23.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.97% and the profit increased by 21.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.32% q-o-q & decreased by 32.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹37.5 for Q4 which decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.

Fine Organic Industries has delivered -3.42% return in the last 1 week, -0.53% return in last 6 months and -15.32% YTD return.

Currently the Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹12925.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5164.9 & ₹4021 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Sell.

Fine Organic Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 546.88 488.4 +11.97% 596.63 -8.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.52 28.39 +14.56% 31.12 +4.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.29 14.74 +3.77% 13.03 +17.35% Total Operating Expense 419.24 384.9 +8.92% 407.22 +2.95% Operating Income 127.64 103.51 +23.32% 189.4 -32.61% Net Income Before Taxes 149.95 120.44 +24.5% 201.48 -25.58% Net Income 114.55 94.21 +21.6% 149.45 -23.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.5 30.73 +22.03% 48.74 -23.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹114.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹546.88Cr

