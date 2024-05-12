Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 23.35% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.34% & the profit decreased by 23.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.97% and the profit increased by 21.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 23.32% q-o-q & decreased by 32.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹37.5 for Q4 which decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.
Fine Organic Industries has delivered -3.42% return in the last 1 week, -0.53% return in last 6 months and -15.32% YTD return.
Currently the Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹12925.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5164.9 & ₹4021 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Sell.
Fine Organic Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|546.88
|488.4
|+11.97%
|596.63
|-8.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.52
|28.39
|+14.56%
|31.12
|+4.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.29
|14.74
|+3.77%
|13.03
|+17.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|419.24
|384.9
|+8.92%
|407.22
|+2.95%
|Operating Income
|127.64
|103.51
|+23.32%
|189.4
|-32.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149.95
|120.44
|+24.5%
|201.48
|-25.58%
|Net Income
|114.55
|94.21
|+21.6%
|149.45
|-23.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.5
|30.73
|+22.03%
|48.74
|-23.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹114.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹546.88Cr
