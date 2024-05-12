Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 23.35% YOY

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 23.35% YOY

Livemint

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.34% YoY & profit decreased by 23.35% YoY

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live

Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries Q4 Results Live : Fine Organic Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.34% & the profit decreased by 23.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.97% and the profit increased by 21.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.32% q-o-q & decreased by 32.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 37.5 for Q4 which decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.

Fine Organic Industries has delivered -3.42% return in the last 1 week, -0.53% return in last 6 months and -15.32% YTD return.

Currently the Fine Organic Industries has a market cap of 12925.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5164.9 & 4021 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Sell.

Fine Organic Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue546.88488.4+11.97%596.63-8.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.5228.39+14.56%31.12+4.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.2914.74+3.77%13.03+17.35%
Total Operating Expense419.24384.9+8.92%407.22+2.95%
Operating Income127.64103.51+23.32%189.4-32.61%
Net Income Before Taxes149.95120.44+24.5%201.48-25.58%
Net Income114.5594.21+21.6%149.45-23.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.530.73+22.03%48.74-23.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹114.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹546.88Cr

