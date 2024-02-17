Fineotex Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.48% YoY

Fineotex Chemical, a leading chemical company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline increased by 26.75% YoY, showcasing the company's growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.69% but the profit increased by 4.2%. This indicates the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a slight decline in revenue.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.97% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 18.29% YoY. This can be attributed to the company's investment in growth and expansion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 5.75% increase compared to the previous quarter and a significant 41.79% increase YoY. This indicates efficient cost management and improved operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.95, reflecting a 47.5% YoY increase. This showcases the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Fineotex Chemical has delivered impressive returns to its investors. In the last 1 week, the company has delivered a return of 15.56%. Over the past 6 months, the return has been 44.47%, and the year-to-date return stands at 12.76%. This performance highlights the company's strong market position and positive investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Fineotex Chemical has a market capitalization of ₹4511.89 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹429 and ₹203 respectively. This indicates the company's ability to maintain a stable stock price despite market fluctuations.

Analysts have a positive outlook on Fineotex Chemical. Out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Feb, 2024, was also to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

In addition to the positive financial results, Fineotex Chemical has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.2. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also 26 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement reflects the company's commitment to providing returns to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fineotex Chemical Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 138.45 145.27 -4.69% 109.23 +26.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.45 5.05 +7.97% 4.61 +18.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.43 1.41 +1.79% 1.1 +30.1% Total Operating Expense 99.53 108.46 -8.24% 81.78 +21.71% Operating Income 38.92 36.81 +5.75% 27.45 +41.79% Net Income Before Taxes 43.56 40.35 +7.95% 29.04 +49.99% Net Income 32.67 31.35 +4.2% 22.15 +47.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.95 2.83 +4.24% 2 +47.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹138.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!