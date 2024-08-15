Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 130.47% YoY

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Finkurve Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance in the first quarter of the financial year. The company's topline surged by 42.13% year-over-year (YoY) while profits saw an astounding increase of 130.47% YoY.
Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Finkurve's revenue grew by 21.72%. However, despite the revenue growth, the profit decreased by 10.34% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose significantly by 26.66% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 47% YoY. These rising expenses have had a noticeable impact on the operating income.
Operating income for Finkurve Financial Services was down by 20.28% QoQ but showed a strong improvement with a 128.27% increase YoY. This indicates that while there were short-term challenges, the company has made significant strides compared to the previous year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.65, reflecting an impressive increase of 114.28% YoY. This metric indicates the company's improved profitability and is a positive sign for shareholders.
Despite the strong quarterly results, Finkurve Financial Services has delivered a -5.54% return in the last week. However, the longer-term performance remains robust with a 36.32% return over the last 6 months and a 23.1% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Finkurve Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹1037.07 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹98, while the 52-week low stands at ₹46.6. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
Finkurve Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.42
|23.35
|+21.72%
|19.99
|+42.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.78
|+26.66%
|0.67
|+47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.08
|0.12
|-31.05%
|0.12
|-32.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.6
|16.04
|+40.84%
|17.44
|+29.54%
|Operating Income
|5.82
|7.3
|-20.28%
|2.55
|+128.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.9
|6.5
|-9.22%
|2.59
|+128.02%
|Net Income
|4.39
|4.89
|-10.34%
|1.9
|+130.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.65
|0.63
|+2.74%
|0.3
|+114.28%
