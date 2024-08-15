Hello User
Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 130.47% YoY

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 130.47% YoY

Livemint

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 42.13% YoY & profit increased by 130.47% YoY

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Finkurve Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance in the first quarter of the financial year. The company's topline surged by 42.13% year-over-year (YoY) while profits saw an astounding increase of 130.47% YoY.

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Finkurve's revenue grew by 21.72%. However, despite the revenue growth, the profit decreased by 10.34% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose significantly by 26.66% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 47% YoY. These rising expenses have had a noticeable impact on the operating income.

Operating income for Finkurve Financial Services was down by 20.28% QoQ but showed a strong improvement with a 128.27% increase YoY. This indicates that while there were short-term challenges, the company has made significant strides compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.65, reflecting an impressive increase of 114.28% YoY. This metric indicates the company's improved profitability and is a positive sign for shareholders.

Despite the strong quarterly results, Finkurve Financial Services has delivered a -5.54% return in the last week. However, the longer-term performance remains robust with a 36.32% return over the last 6 months and a 23.1% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Finkurve Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of 1037.07 crore. The company's 52-week high is 98, while the 52-week low stands at 46.6. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Finkurve Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.4223.35+21.72%19.99+42.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.78+26.66%0.67+47%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.12-31.05%0.12-32.7%
Total Operating Expense22.616.04+40.84%17.44+29.54%
Operating Income5.827.3-20.28%2.55+128.27%
Net Income Before Taxes5.96.5-9.22%2.59+128.02%
Net Income4.394.89-10.34%1.9+130.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.650.63+2.74%0.3+114.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹28.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

