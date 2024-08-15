Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 130.47% YoY

Finkurve Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Finkurve Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance in the first quarter of the financial year. The company's topline surged by 42.13% year-over-year (YoY) while profits saw an astounding increase of 130.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Finkurve's revenue grew by 21.72%. However, despite the revenue growth, the profit decreased by 10.34% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose significantly by 26.66% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 47% YoY. These rising expenses have had a noticeable impact on the operating income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Finkurve Financial Services was down by 20.28% QoQ but showed a strong improvement with a 128.27% increase YoY. This indicates that while there were short-term challenges, the company has made significant strides compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.65, reflecting an impressive increase of 114.28% YoY. This metric indicates the company's improved profitability and is a positive sign for shareholders.

Despite the strong quarterly results, Finkurve Financial Services has delivered a -5.54% return in the last week. However, the longer-term performance remains robust with a 36.32% return over the last 6 months and a 23.1% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Finkurve Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹1037.07 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹98, while the 52-week low stands at ₹46.6. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Finkurve Financial Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.42 23.35 +21.72% 19.99 +42.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.78 +26.66% 0.67 +47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.08 0.12 -31.05% 0.12 -32.7% Total Operating Expense 22.6 16.04 +40.84% 17.44 +29.54% Operating Income 5.82 7.3 -20.28% 2.55 +128.27% Net Income Before Taxes 5.9 6.5 -9.22% 2.59 +128.02% Net Income 4.39 4.89 -10.34% 1.9 +130.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.65 0.63 +2.74% 0.3 +114.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.39Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹28.42Cr

