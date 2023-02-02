Fino Payments Bank posts 35.5% rise in Q3 profit
- Its net revenue grew 16.8% year-on-year to ₹100.8 crore in the December quarter of FY23 and its Ebitda rose 50% y-o-y in Q3 to ₹38.9 crore
MUMBAI : Fino Payments Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹19.1 crore in the three months through December, up 35.5% from the year-ago period.
