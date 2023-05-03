Mumbai: Fino Payments Bank has reported a net profit of ₹22.1 crore in the three months through March, up 25.4% from a year ago. Net revenue grew 18.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹105.8 crore in the March quarter of FY23 and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 46.3% y-o-y to ₹43 crore.

The bank said its total deposits increased 66% y-o-y to ₹1,200 crore in FY23 from ₹724 crore in FY22. It opened 8.3 lakh new bank accounts in Q4FY23, up 23.7% y-o-y.

Its platform facilitated more than 1.2 billion transactions with a gross transaction value of over ₹2.55 trillion in the financial year 2022‐23. It turned profitable in the fourth quarter of 2019‐20 and has been profitable in subsequent quarters.

“We performed remarkably well this quarter, despite the existence of macroeconomic challenges, our profitability clearly demonstrates our steady progress. CASA and CMS continue to outperform our expectations and we are very confident of this momentum to continue," said Rishi Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director, Fino Payments Bank.

The lender also enhanced its digital groundwork, with digital throughput gaining and increasing from 16% to nearly 23% between Q1 FY23 and Q4 FY23, he said.

“With this, our objective is to establish ourselves as a reliable financial solutions provider for all our customers and to deliver consistent, long-term returns to our shareholders," said Gupta.

Fino Payments Bank is a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, which is backed by investors like Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel, Life Insurance Corp, among others.