Fino Payments Bank Q4 profit up 25% to ₹22 crore1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The bank said its platform facilitated more than 1.2 billion transactions with a gross transaction value of over ₹2.55 trillion in the financial year 2022‐23
Mumbai: Fino Payments Bank has reported a net profit of ₹22.1 crore in the three months through March, up 25.4% from a year ago. Net revenue grew 18.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹105.8 crore in the March quarter of FY23 and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 46.3% y-o-y to ₹43 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×