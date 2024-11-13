Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.54% YOY

Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.47% YoY & profit decreased by 23.54% YoY

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live
Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live

Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live : Finolex Cables declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 10.47% year-over-year, although the profit experienced a significant drop of 23.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Finolex Cables saw a revenue growth of 6.6%, but the profit decreased sharply by 51.67%. This raises concerns about the company's profitability amidst rising operational costs.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.87% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.41% year-over-year, indicating that the company is facing higher costs which may be impacting their bottom line.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 18.93% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreasing by 30.41% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.71, which reflects a decrease of 23.51% year-over-year, suggesting that shareholders may need to adjust their expectations moving forward.

In terms of stock performance, Finolex Cables has delivered a -5.22% return over the past week, though it has achieved an 11.89% return in the last six months and a 7.01% return year-to-date.

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of 17,497.03 Cr, with its 52-week high and low recorded at 1,700 and 831.25, respectively, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of six analysts covering the company, one has assigned a Hold rating, two have given Buy ratings, and three have rated it as Strong Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook despite current profit concerns.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company's stock may present a good investment opportunity going forward.

Finolex Cables Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1311.721230.48+6.6%1187.44+10.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.4645.69+3.87%42.6+11.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.7510.71+9.71%10.84+8.39%
Total Operating Expense1217.591114.37+9.26%1052.18+15.72%
Operating Income94.13116.11-18.93%135.26-30.41%
Net Income Before Taxes150.68317.75-52.58%206.46-27.02%
Net Income117.89243.92-51.67%154.18-23.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.7115.95-51.66%10.08-23.51%
₹117.89Cr
₹1311.72Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
