Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.54% YOY

Finolex Cables Q2 Results Live : Finolex Cables declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 10.47% year-over-year, although the profit experienced a significant drop of 23.54% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Finolex Cables saw a revenue growth of 6.6%, but the profit decreased sharply by 51.67%. This raises concerns about the company's profitability amidst rising operational costs.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.87% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.41% year-over-year, indicating that the company is facing higher costs which may be impacting their bottom line.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 18.93% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreasing by 30.41% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.71, which reflects a decrease of 23.51% year-over-year, suggesting that shareholders may need to adjust their expectations moving forward.
In terms of stock performance, Finolex Cables has delivered a -5.22% return over the past week, though it has achieved an 11.89% return in the last six months and a 7.01% return year-to-date.
As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹17,497.03 Cr, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹1,700 and ₹831.25, respectively, indicating some volatility in its stock price.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of six analysts covering the company, one has assigned a Hold rating, two have given Buy ratings, and three have rated it as Strong Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook despite current profit concerns.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company's stock may present a good investment opportunity going forward.
Finolex Cables Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1311.72
|1230.48
|+6.6%
|1187.44
|+10.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.46
|45.69
|+3.87%
|42.6
|+11.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.75
|10.71
|+9.71%
|10.84
|+8.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|1217.59
|1114.37
|+9.26%
|1052.18
|+15.72%
|Operating Income
|94.13
|116.11
|-18.93%
|135.26
|-30.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|150.68
|317.75
|-52.58%
|206.46
|-27.02%
|Net Income
|117.89
|243.92
|-51.67%
|154.18
|-23.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.71
|15.95
|-51.66%
|10.08
|-23.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹117.89Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1311.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar