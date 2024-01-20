Finolex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 19.94% YOY

Finolex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.34% & the profit increased by 19.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.46% and the profit decreased by 2.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.
Finolex Industries has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 25.94% return in last 6 months and 10.09% YTD return.
Currently the Finolex Industries has a market cap of ₹14364.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹259.95 & ₹158 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Finolex Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1019.69
|883.15
|+15.46%
|1124.76
|-9.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.57
|50.27
|+4.58%
|48.36
|+8.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.57
|27.38
|+0.69%
|22.5
|+22.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|927.36
|807.55
|+14.84%
|1055.39
|-12.13%
|Operating Income
|92.33
|75.6
|+22.13%
|69.37
|+33.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|131.5
|133.35
|-1.39%
|104.91
|+25.35%
|Net Income
|95.4
|97.96
|-2.61%
|79.54
|+19.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|1.58
|-2.53%
|1.28
|+20.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹95.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1019.69Cr
