Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Finolex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 19.94% YOY

Finolex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 19.94% YOY

Finolex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Finolex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.34% & the profit increased by 19.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.46% and the profit decreased by 2.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

Finolex Industries has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 25.94% return in last 6 months and 10.09% YTD return.

Currently the Finolex Industries has a market cap of 14364.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 259.95 & 158 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Finolex Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1019.69883.15+15.46%1124.76-9.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.5750.27+4.58%48.36+8.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5727.38+0.69%22.5+22.53%
Total Operating Expense927.36807.55+14.84%1055.39-12.13%
Operating Income92.3375.6+22.13%69.37+33.1%
Net Income Before Taxes131.5133.35-1.39%104.91+25.35%
Net Income95.497.96-2.61%79.54+19.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.541.58-2.53%1.28+20.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹95.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1019.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

