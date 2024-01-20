Finolex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 19.94% YOY

Finolex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.34% & the profit increased by 19.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.46% and the profit decreased by 2.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

Finolex Industries has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 25.94% return in last 6 months and 10.09% YTD return.

Currently the Finolex Industries has a market cap of ₹14364.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹259.95 & ₹158 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Finolex Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1019.69 883.15 +15.46% 1124.76 -9.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.57 50.27 +4.58% 48.36 +8.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.57 27.38 +0.69% 22.5 +22.53% Total Operating Expense 927.36 807.55 +14.84% 1055.39 -12.13% Operating Income 92.33 75.6 +22.13% 69.37 +33.1% Net Income Before Taxes 131.5 133.35 -1.39% 104.91 +25.35% Net Income 95.4 97.96 -2.61% 79.54 +19.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 1.58 -2.53% 1.28 +20.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹95.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1019.69Cr

