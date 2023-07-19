Finolex Q1 result: Net profit up 10% to ₹110.88 crore, shows volume growth despite PVC price correction1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Finolex Industries reported unaudited Q1FY24 financial results with a decrease in revenue but strong margins and volume growth in the PVC pipes and fittings segment. Despite a correction in PVC prices, the company's operating margin improved and it demonstrated strong year-on-year growth.
Finolex Industries is one of the most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturers in India. Today, it presented unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, at its board meeting. Finolex Industries, a manufacturer of pipes, announced a 10% increase in net profit to ₹110.88 crore in for the quarter ending in June on Wednesday.
