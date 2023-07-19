Commenting on the quarterly results, Mr. Prakash P. Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said, “Overall economic recovery in both the rural and the urban segments has led to a strong demand which in turn, is driving volume growth in pipes and fittings segment. Despite global backdrops, Indian economy strongly places itself with robust domestic consumption led growth. This, we believe will benefit overall industry. Finolex Pipes with its strong position and brand recognition in the market is well poised to grab these growth opportunities."