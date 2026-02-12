Fires at Novelis singe Hindalco profit by 45%
Summary
The two fires at the Novelis plant in Oswego occurred on 16 September, 2025, and 20 November, 2025, causing significant disruptions to the automotive aluminum supply chain.
Metals giant Hindalco Industries Ltd missed earnings estimates in the December quarter, singed by back-to-back fires at its US crown jewel Novelis Inc.
topics
