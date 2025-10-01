First Brands’ Fall Renews Concerns Over Murky Trade Finance

(Bloomberg) -- When the auto-parts supplier First Brands Group filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, one name popped up in the documents again and again: Raistone.

The little-known firm helps businesses secure short-term financing as they wait for customer payments to come through or seek to delay paying suppliers. On Tuesday, the New York-based company let go dozens of its workers as the deals it worked on for First Brands came under scrutiny.

The collapse of First Brands is only the most recent instance of a firm like Raistone facilitating apparently low-risk transactions that have led to problems for companies and lenders in what is known as trade finance. Late last year, a Raistone competitor, Stenn Technologies, collapsed in dramatic fashion after promoting mundane corporate lending products that proved to be anything but. The biggest bust in the industry came in 2021, when Greensill Capital filed for insolvency after channeling bank deposits and insurance funds into short-term loans to risky companies, ultimately contributing to the forced sale of Credit Suisse Group AG.

Raistone has a working familiarity with these past problems. It offered to take on stranded clients of Stenn, and the founder of Raistone, Dave Skirzenski, was one of the first employees at Greensill. He left that firm years before it collapsed, and there are no allegations of wrongdoing against either Raistone or First Brands. A few of Raistone’s workers previously held positions at Stenn, according to a review of their LinkedIn profiles.

The links between these disconnected corporate crashes underscore the questions surrounding the tools and platforms that offer companies easy access to short-term corporate financing, often tied to some promised future revenue. While intermediaries like Raistone and Greensill aim to make these markets more efficient and available to a wider array of businesses, they can end up obscuring some of the risks for borrowers, lenders and even the platforms themselves.

The innovation in trade finance is “supposed to be good, but oftentimes, those financial innovations are being taken advantage of and companies kind of hide information, take on more risk,” said Ben Lourie, a professor of accounting at the University of California, Irvine’s business school.

“Sometimes that risk explodes,” he added.

Raistone and First Brands both declined to comment.

Warning Signals

Regulators and accounting experts have sounded alarms for years about the growth of off-balance sheet financing techniques that companies use to manage their short-term cash flow. Transactions between investment-grade companies and lenders carry low risk, but cracks can emerge for businesses on shakier financial footing. The funding for these deals has largely come from asset managers and insurance companies, rather than the banks that used to provide it, creating additional visibility problems for investors and regulators.

In 2022, after the collapse of Greensill, US accounting rulemakers required companies to disclose the size and key terms of one kind of financing offered by Greensill called supply chain financing, which generally involves taking out short-term loans to pay suppliers. Even with the new rules, though, many of First Brands’ creditors felt they were left in the dark leading up to the bankruptcy.

The court filings this week are providing many lenders with the first real glimpse at what went wrong with First Brands, which saw the value of its loans drop by more than half in a matter of weeks after concerns began to circulate about its off-balance sheet financing.

The Michigan-based company, which owns car parts brands such as Carter fuel pumps and Trico wiper blades, was thought to have about $6 billion in debt. But when it filed for bankruptcy on Sunday night, there were over $10 billion in outstanding liabilities, and just $1 billion to $10 billion of assets.

The company is owned by a businessman who kept a low profile, Patrick James, and it channeled much of its financing through a network of intermediaries owned by James.

Short-Term Cash

While there’s no indication of wrongdoing, a newly appointed board committee is now investigating the company’s use of roughly $2.3 billion of off-balance sheet financing, Chief Restructuring Officer Charles Moore said in a court filing. Some of the inventory backing these facilities “may have been commingled” with collateral securing a separate asset-backed loan facility.

The declaration filed on Tuesday morning showed that $2.3 billion of First Brands’ liabilities were tied to a practice known as factoring that can turn expected future income, like outstanding receipts, into immediate cash — a sort of corporate payday loan.

An industry group, the Secured Finance Network, reported this week that the total funds in use in factoring rose 13% between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

First Brands also owed another $800 million to creditors that offered supply-chain finance, the borrowing tool companies use to pay suppliers.

Many of these arrangements ran through Raistone, which is listed as the point of contact for several of First Brands’ unsecured creditors, including the three largest, with combined claims of over half a billion dollars.

While Raistone’s precise relationship to these creditors is not detailed in the documents, its website describes it as an administrator originating and placing such debt with its client investors.

Unsecured Creditors

Raistone was founded in 2017 by Skirzenski, who, in a 2020 interview, said that he imagined it as “the Amazon Web Services of trade finance,” standing in between the various players in the market.

It advertises its services to companies that want to “get paid quickly without taking on debt,” and to investors looking to offer funding with a “short tenor,” “low default rates” and “no mark-to-market risk.” The company says it has offered nearly $15 billion in financing to date.

While Raistone is typically only the intermediary in these transactions, it is also separately listed as one of First Brands’ unsecured creditors, for an “undetermined amount” tied to both factoring and supply-chain finance.

Skirzenski would have been familiar with this mix of businesses at Greensill Capital, which he joined in 2013, according to his personal LinkedIn profile.

After he left in 2017, Greensill grew into one of the hottest startups in the fintech industry, with a big investment from SoftBank Group Corp., ties to the highest ranks of the British government and a fleet of corporate jets.

Greensill’s high profile founder, Lex Greensill, promoted the safe nature of his business lending against future cashflow, which appeared to be secured by the invoices themselves. However, it turned out that much of the money was lent against predicted future income, rather than actual invoices. This became a particular problem because Greensill’s business was largely concentrated on a handful of risky companies.

Some of the same issues cropped up at Stenn, another UK trade finance fintech, though it also faced accusations of faked client lists and fraud.

When Stenn went under last year, Raistone put up a website for “former Stenn clients left looking for an alternative” and promised interest rates as low as 6%.

