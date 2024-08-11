Explore

Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottomline surge 5%

Mayur Bhalerao 1 min read 11 Aug 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Summary

Mint's weekly analysis of June-quarter results, however, show that excluding BFSI, revenue grew by 5.6% while profits fell by 3%. Detailed analyses below.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profits have increased 5%, a Mint analysis showed. 

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.6%, while profits were down 3%.

The analysis covered 1,475 BSE-listed companies (including 219 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data were available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

