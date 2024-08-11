Companies
Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottomline surge 5%
SummaryMint's weekly analysis of June-quarter results, however, show that excluding BFSI, revenue grew by 5.6% while profits fell by 3%. Detailed analyses below.
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profits have increased 5%, a Mint analysis showed.
