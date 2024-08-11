Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottomline surge 5%

Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottomline surge 5%

Mayur Bhalerao

Mint's weekly analysis of June-quarter results, however, show that excluding BFSI, revenue grew by 5.6% while profits fell by 3%. Detailed analyses below.

Excluding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.6%, while profits were down 3%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profits have increased 5%, a Mint analysis showed.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profits have increased 5%, a Mint analysis showed.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.6%, while profits were down 3%.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.6%, while profits were down 3%.

The analysis covered 1,475 BSE-listed companies (including 219 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data were available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.