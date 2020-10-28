Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Firstsource Q2 net profit surges 56% to 105.2 crore
Revenue from operations grew 21.2% to 1,178.3 crore in the reported quarter

Firstsource Q2 net profit surges 56% to 105.2 crore

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST PTI

The company said it added 2,129 employees in the September 2020 quarter

Business process management (BPM) services provider Firstsource Solutions on Wednesday posted 56.3% rise in consolidated net profit to 105.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its net profit (attributable to owners of the equity) stood at 67.3 crore in the year-ago period, Firstsource said in a statement.

Revenue from operations grew 21.2% to 1,178.3 crore in the reported quarter, from 971.4 crore a year ago, it added.

"We delivered solid results in Q2 with broad-based growth as economies continue to recover. I'm pleased with the strong performance and new client acquisitions across our financial services, healthcare and Born Digital segments...Looking forward to continued growth momentum steered by our Digital First, Digital Now approach," Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions said.

During the quarter, Healthcare vertical accounted for about 318.6 crore in revenues, Communication, Media and Technology 221.9 crore, and Banking and Financial Services (BFS) 611.5 crore.

About 26.13 crore of the revenue from operations was contributed by diverse industries.

The company said it added 2,129 employees in the September 2020 quarter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

