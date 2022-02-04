Firstsource Solutions on Friday reported a consolidated net profit rise of 11% to ₹135 crore as compared to ₹121 crore year-on-year (YoY), whereas, the profit was flat from the previous quarter. Shares of Firstsource were trading more than 2% lower at ₹159 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.

The board has approved interim dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2022, of ₹3.50 per share (35%) on the paid up capital of the Company. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the said interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 18th February 2022.

