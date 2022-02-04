Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Firstsource Solutions declares interim dividend, fixes record date

Firstsource Solutions shares plunged in afternoon deals
1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Livemint

  • Firstsource's record date for purpose of determining members eligible to receive interim dividend has been fixed on Feb 18 

Firstsource Solutions on Friday reported a consolidated net profit rise of 11% to 135 crore as compared to 121 crore year-on-year (YoY), whereas, the profit was flat from the previous quarter. Shares of Firstsource were trading more than 2% lower at 159 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals. 

The board has approved interim dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2022, of 3.50 per share (35%) on the paid up capital of the Company. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the said interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 18th February 2022.

