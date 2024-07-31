Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.35% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.13% and profit by 7.35% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 7.22% growth in revenue and 1.31% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 6.73% q-o-q rise and a 21.98% Y-o-Y increase.

Operating income rose by 7.66% q-o-q and 10.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹1.92, marking a 6.67% Y-o-Y increase.

Firstsource Solutions has shown strong returns with 12.85% in the last week, 34.63% in the last 6 months, and 46.76% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹18690.43 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹278.94 & ₹140.6 respectively.

Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy as of 31 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Firstsource Solutions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1791.1 1670.46 +7.22% 1529.21 +17.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1126.8 1055.79 +6.73% 923.74 +21.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.85 67.33 +8.2% 61.25 +18.94% Total Operating Expense 1594.08 1487.46 +7.17% 1350.28 +18.06% Operating Income 197.02 183 +7.66% 178.93 +10.11% Net Income Before Taxes 167.26 159.29 +5% 155.29 +7.7% Net Income 135.25 133.5 +1.31% 125.99 +7.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.92 1.9 +1.05% 1.8 +6.67%