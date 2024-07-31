Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.35% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.13% and profit by 7.35% YoY.
Quarterly comparison shows a 7.22% growth in revenue and 1.31% increase in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 6.73% q-o-q rise and a 21.98% Y-o-Y increase.
Operating income rose by 7.66% q-o-q and 10.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹1.92, marking a 6.67% Y-o-Y increase.
Firstsource Solutions has shown strong returns with 12.85% in the last week, 34.63% in the last 6 months, and 46.76% YTD.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹18690.43 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹278.94 & ₹140.6 respectively.
Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy as of 31 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Firstsource Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1791.1
|1670.46
|+7.22%
|1529.21
|+17.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1126.8
|1055.79
|+6.73%
|923.74
|+21.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.85
|67.33
|+8.2%
|61.25
|+18.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1594.08
|1487.46
|+7.17%
|1350.28
|+18.06%
|Operating Income
|197.02
|183
|+7.66%
|178.93
|+10.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|167.26
|159.29
|+5%
|155.29
|+7.7%
|Net Income
|135.25
|133.5
|+1.31%
|125.99
|+7.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.92
|1.9
|+1.05%
|1.8
|+6.67%
