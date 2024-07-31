Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.35% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.13% YoY & profit increased by 7.35% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live
Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live

Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.13% and profit by 7.35% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 7.22% growth in revenue and 1.31% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 6.73% q-o-q rise and a 21.98% Y-o-Y increase.

Operating income rose by 7.66% q-o-q and 10.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 1.92, marking a 6.67% Y-o-Y increase.

Firstsource Solutions has shown strong returns with 12.85% in the last week, 34.63% in the last 6 months, and 46.76% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of 18690.43 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 278.94 & 140.6 respectively.

Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy as of 31 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Firstsource Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1791.11670.46+7.22%1529.21+17.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1126.81055.79+6.73%923.74+21.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.8567.33+8.2%61.25+18.94%
Total Operating Expense1594.081487.46+7.17%1350.28+18.06%
Operating Income197.02183+7.66%178.93+10.11%
Net Income Before Taxes167.26159.29+5%155.29+7.7%
Net Income135.25133.5+1.31%125.99+7.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.921.9+1.05%1.8+6.67%
FAQs
₹135.25Cr
₹1791.1Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
