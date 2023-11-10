Firstsource Solutions Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.24% YOY

Firstsource Solutions, a leading company in the business process management industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 8, 2023. The company reported a 3.48% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of [insert revenue figure]. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 2.24% year-over-year, amounting to [insert profit figure]. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, Firstsource Solutions experienced a 0.7% growth in revenue and a 0.41% increase in profit. This indicates steady progress for the company during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Firstsource Solutions rose by 1.76% quarter-over-quarter, but decreased by 1.33% year-over-year. These expenses play a crucial role in the company's overall financial performance.

In terms of operating income, Firstsource Solutions witnessed an 8.67% decline compared to the previous quarter, but a significant 30.28% increase year-over-year. This indicates some challenges faced by the company in the short term, but overall growth in the long run.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Firstsource Solutions in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 is ₹1.8, which decreased by 2.17% year-over-year. This metric is an important indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

Firstsource Solutions has also shown strong returns for investors. Over the past week, the company has delivered a 2.89% return. Looking at a longer time frame, the stock has provided a return of 23.29% in the last 6 months and an impressive 56.79% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Firstsource Solutions stands at ₹10,955.88 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹176 and ₹96.25 respectively, indicating the stock's performance over the past year.

Analysts have been keeping a close eye on Firstsource Solutions. As of November 10, 2023, out of the 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This shows a positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of November 10, 2023, is to Buy Firstsource Solutions' stock. This recommendation is based on the overall analysis and evaluation of the company's financial performance and growth potential.

Firstsource Solutions Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1539.97 1529.21 +0.7% 1488.23 +3.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 940 923.74 +1.76% 952.68 -1.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 65.37 61.25 +6.73% 66.28 -1.37% Total Operating Expense 1376.55 1350.28 +1.95% 1362.79 +1.01% Operating Income 163.43 178.93 -8.67% 125.44 +30.28% Net Income Before Taxes 154.3 155.29 -0.64% 154.92 -0.4% Net Income 126.51 125.99 +0.41% 129.4 -2.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.8 1.8 -0% 1.84 -2.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹126.51Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1539.97Cr

