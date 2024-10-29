Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.25% YoY

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a robust performance with a topline increase of 25.03% year-on-year, and a profit rise of 9.25%. The results were officially declared on October 28, 2024.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 7.5%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.19%. This upward trend suggests a solid operational performance amidst a competitive landscape.

However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter and 28.77% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the operating income saw a positive trajectory, up by 5.62% quarter-on-quarter and 27.33% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.96 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 8.89% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amid growing revenues.

Investors have responded positively, with Firstsource Solutions delivering a remarkable 13.7% return in just the last week, alongside an impressive 71.05% return over the past six months and a staggering 101.54% year-to-date return.

As of now, Firstsource Solutions boasts a market capitalization of ₹25,677.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹378 and a low of ₹154.2, indicating a strong market presence.

Among analysts covering the stock, there is a generally favorable outlook; out of 10 analysts, 1 has rated it a Sell, 1 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 3 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Firstsource Solutions Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1925.38 1791.1 +7.5% 1539.97 +25.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1210.44 1126.8 +7.42% 940 +28.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.19 72.85 +8.7% 65.37 +21.13% Total Operating Expense 1717.3 1594.08 +7.73% 1376.55 +24.75% Operating Income 208.09 197.02 +5.62% 163.43 +27.33% Net Income Before Taxes 171.03 167.26 +2.26% 154.3 +10.84% Net Income 138.22 135.25 +2.19% 126.51 +9.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.96 1.92 +2.08% 1.8 +8.89%