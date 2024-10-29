Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.25% YoY

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a robust performance with a topline increase of 25.03% year-on-year, and a profit rise of 9.25%. The results were officially declared on October 28, 2024.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 7.5%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.19%. This upward trend suggests a solid operational performance amidst a competitive landscape.
However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter and 28.77% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the operating income saw a positive trajectory, up by 5.62% quarter-on-quarter and 27.33% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.96 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 8.89% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amid growing revenues.
Investors have responded positively, with Firstsource Solutions delivering a remarkable 13.7% return in just the last week, alongside an impressive 71.05% return over the past six months and a staggering 101.54% year-to-date return.
As of now, Firstsource Solutions boasts a market capitalization of ₹25,677.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹378 and a low of ₹154.2, indicating a strong market presence.
Among analysts covering the stock, there is a generally favorable outlook; out of 10 analysts, 1 has rated it a Sell, 1 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 3 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Firstsource Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1925.38
|1791.1
|+7.5%
|1539.97
|+25.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1210.44
|1126.8
|+7.42%
|940
|+28.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.19
|72.85
|+8.7%
|65.37
|+21.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|1717.3
|1594.08
|+7.73%
|1376.55
|+24.75%
|Operating Income
|208.09
|197.02
|+5.62%
|163.43
|+27.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|171.03
|167.26
|+2.26%
|154.3
|+10.84%
|Net Income
|138.22
|135.25
|+2.19%
|126.51
|+9.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.96
|1.92
|+2.08%
|1.8
|+8.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹138.22Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1925.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar