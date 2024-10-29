Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.25% YoY

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.25% YoY

Livemint

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 25.03% YoY & profit increased by 9.25% YoY.

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live

Firstsource Solutions Q2 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a robust performance with a topline increase of 25.03% year-on-year, and a profit rise of 9.25%. The results were officially declared on October 28, 2024.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 7.5%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.19%. This upward trend suggests a solid operational performance amidst a competitive landscape.

However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter and 28.77% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the operating income saw a positive trajectory, up by 5.62% quarter-on-quarter and 27.33% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.96 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 8.89% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amid growing revenues.

Investors have responded positively, with Firstsource Solutions delivering a remarkable 13.7% return in just the last week, alongside an impressive 71.05% return over the past six months and a staggering 101.54% year-to-date return.

As of now, Firstsource Solutions boasts a market capitalization of 25,677.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 378 and a low of 154.2, indicating a strong market presence.

Among analysts covering the stock, there is a generally favorable outlook; out of 10 analysts, 1 has rated it a Sell, 1 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 3 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Firstsource Solutions Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1925.381791.1+7.5%1539.97+25.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1210.441126.8+7.42%940+28.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.1972.85+8.7%65.37+21.13%
Total Operating Expense1717.31594.08+7.73%1376.55+24.75%
Operating Income208.09197.02+5.62%163.43+27.33%
Net Income Before Taxes171.03167.26+2.26%154.3+10.84%
Net Income138.22135.25+2.19%126.51+9.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.961.92+2.08%1.8+8.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹138.22Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1925.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.