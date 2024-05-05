Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 3.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 8.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.9 for Q4, which decreased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.
Firstsource Solutions has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return.
Currently, Firstsource Solutions has a market cap of ₹14473.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹228.9 & ₹111.6 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Firstsource Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1670.46
|1596.6
|+4.63%
|1556.82
|+7.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1055.79
|989.32
|+6.72%
|969.01
|+8.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.33
|66.27
|+1.59%
|64.24
|+4.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1487.46
|1425.74
|+4.33%
|1376.94
|+8.03%
|Operating Income
|183
|170.86
|+7.11%
|179.88
|+1.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|159.29
|160.79
|-0.93%
|171.87
|-7.32%
|Net Income
|133.5
|128.73
|+3.71%
|141.3
|-5.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.9
|1.84
|+3.26%
|2.01
|-5.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹133.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1670.46Cr
