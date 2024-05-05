Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

Livemint

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.3% YoY & profit decreased by 5.52% YoY

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 3.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 8.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.9 for Q4, which decreased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

Firstsource Solutions has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return.

Currently, Firstsource Solutions has a market cap of 14473.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 228.9 & 111.6 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Firstsource Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1670.461596.6+4.63%1556.82+7.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1055.79989.32+6.72%969.01+8.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.3366.27+1.59%64.24+4.8%
Total Operating Expense1487.461425.74+4.33%1376.94+8.03%
Operating Income183170.86+7.11%179.88+1.74%
Net Income Before Taxes159.29160.79-0.93%171.87-7.32%
Net Income133.5128.73+3.71%141.3-5.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.91.84+3.26%2.01-5.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹133.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1670.46Cr

