Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

Firstsource Solutions Q4 Results Live : Firstsource Solutions declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 3.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 8.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.9 for Q4, which decreased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

Firstsource Solutions has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return.

Currently, Firstsource Solutions has a market cap of ₹14473.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹228.9 & ₹111.6 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Firstsource Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1670.46 1596.6 +4.63% 1556.82 +7.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1055.79 989.32 +6.72% 969.01 +8.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.33 66.27 +1.59% 64.24 +4.8% Total Operating Expense 1487.46 1425.74 +4.33% 1376.94 +8.03% Operating Income 183 170.86 +7.11% 179.88 +1.74% Net Income Before Taxes 159.29 160.79 -0.93% 171.87 -7.32% Net Income 133.5 128.73 +3.71% 141.3 -5.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.9 1.84 +3.26% 2.01 -5.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹133.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1670.46Cr

