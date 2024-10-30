Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.38% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 35.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 34.38%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 5.39%, while profits rose by 6.51%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses reported a rise of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an 18.01% increase YoY, indicating a strategic investment in operational growth amidst rising costs.

Operating income also reflected strong performance, with a 5.38% increase q-o-q and an impressive 40.14% growth YoY. This surge showcases the company’s effective management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.62, which is a significant increase of 36.71% compared to the same quarter last year, affirming the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Five Star Business Finance has delivered a 2.97% return over the past week, a notable 15.67% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 19.35%. This positive trend reflects investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Currently, Five Star Business Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹25,653.99 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.75 and a low of ₹600.05, further emphasizing its strong market presence and investor interest.

Five Star Business Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 702.05 666.14 +5.39% 518.82 +35.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 124.84 122.81 +1.65% 105.79 +18.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.67 6.37 +4.6% 5.69 +17.21% Total Operating Expense 184.5 175 +5.42% 149.5 +23.41% Operating Income 517.55 491.14 +5.38% 369.31 +40.14% Net Income Before Taxes 358.21 336.19 +6.55% 266.97 +34.17% Net Income 267.94 251.57 +6.51% 199.39 +34.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.62 9 +6.9% 7.04 +36.71%