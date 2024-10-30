Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.38% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.32% YoY & profit increased by 34.38% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live
Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live

Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 35.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 34.38%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 5.39%, while profits rose by 6.51%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses reported a rise of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an 18.01% increase YoY, indicating a strategic investment in operational growth amidst rising costs.

Operating income also reflected strong performance, with a 5.38% increase q-o-q and an impressive 40.14% growth YoY. This surge showcases the company’s effective management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.62, which is a significant increase of 36.71% compared to the same quarter last year, affirming the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Five Star Business Finance has delivered a 2.97% return over the past week, a notable 15.67% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 19.35%. This positive trend reflects investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Currently, Five Star Business Finance holds a market capitalization of 25,653.99 Crore, with a 52-week high of 943.75 and a low of 600.05, further emphasizing its strong market presence and investor interest.

Five Star Business Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue702.05666.14+5.39%518.82+35.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total124.84122.81+1.65%105.79+18.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.676.37+4.6%5.69+17.21%
Total Operating Expense184.5175+5.42%149.5+23.41%
Operating Income517.55491.14+5.38%369.31+40.14%
Net Income Before Taxes358.21336.19+6.55%266.97+34.17%
Net Income267.94251.57+6.51%199.39+34.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.629+6.9%7.04+36.71%
₹267.94Cr
₹702.05Cr
