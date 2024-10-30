Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.38% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q2 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 35.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 34.38%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 5.39%, while profits rose by 6.51%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses reported a rise of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an 18.01% increase YoY, indicating a strategic investment in operational growth amidst rising costs.
Operating income also reflected strong performance, with a 5.38% increase q-o-q and an impressive 40.14% growth YoY. This surge showcases the company’s effective management and operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.62, which is a significant increase of 36.71% compared to the same quarter last year, affirming the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Five Star Business Finance has delivered a 2.97% return over the past week, a notable 15.67% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 19.35%. This positive trend reflects investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Currently, Five Star Business Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹25,653.99 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.75 and a low of ₹600.05, further emphasizing its strong market presence and investor interest.
Five Star Business Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|702.05
|666.14
|+5.39%
|518.82
|+35.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|124.84
|122.81
|+1.65%
|105.79
|+18.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.67
|6.37
|+4.6%
|5.69
|+17.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|184.5
|175
|+5.42%
|149.5
|+23.41%
|Operating Income
|517.55
|491.14
|+5.38%
|369.31
|+40.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|358.21
|336.19
|+6.55%
|266.97
|+34.17%
|Net Income
|267.94
|251.57
|+6.51%
|199.39
|+34.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.62
|9
|+6.9%
|7.04
|+36.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹267.94Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹702.05Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar