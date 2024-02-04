Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.55% YOY

Five Star Business Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 46.78% & the profit increased by 43.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.36% and the profit increased by 8.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 12.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.63% q-o-q & increased by 58.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44.78% Y-o-Y.
Five Star Business Finance has delivered 2.6% return in the last 1 week, 3.03% return in last 6 months and 3.02% YTD return.
Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of ₹22127.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹876.55 & ₹496.1 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Five Star Business Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|567.37
|518.82
|+9.36%
|386.54
|+46.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.81
|105.79
|+3.8%
|97.2
|+12.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.64
|5.69
|+16.68%
|4.86
|+36.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|151.41
|149.5
|+1.28%
|124.06
|+22.04%
|Operating Income
|415.96
|369.31
|+12.63%
|262.48
|+58.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|289.91
|266.97
|+8.59%
|201.52
|+43.86%
|Net Income
|216.76
|199.39
|+8.71%
|151
|+43.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.63
|7.04
|+8.4%
|5.27
|+44.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.76Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹567.37Cr
