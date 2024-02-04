Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.55% YOY

Five Star Business Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 46.78% & the profit increased by 43.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.36% and the profit increased by 8.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 12.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.63% q-o-q & increased by 58.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44.78% Y-o-Y.

Five Star Business Finance has delivered 2.6% return in the last 1 week, 3.03% return in last 6 months and 3.02% YTD return.

Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of ₹22127.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹876.55 & ₹496.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Five Star Business Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 567.37 518.82 +9.36% 386.54 +46.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.81 105.79 +3.8% 97.2 +12.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.64 5.69 +16.68% 4.86 +36.65% Total Operating Expense 151.41 149.5 +1.28% 124.06 +22.04% Operating Income 415.96 369.31 +12.63% 262.48 +58.47% Net Income Before Taxes 289.91 266.97 +8.59% 201.52 +43.86% Net Income 216.76 199.39 +8.71% 151 +43.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.63 7.04 +8.4% 5.27 +44.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹216.76Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹567.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!