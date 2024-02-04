Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.55% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.55% YOY

Livemint

Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 46.78% YoY & profit increasedby 43.55% YoY

Five Star Business Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Five Star Business Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 46.78% & the profit increased by 43.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.36% and the profit increased by 8.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 12.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.63% q-o-q & increased by 58.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44.78% Y-o-Y.

Five Star Business Finance has delivered 2.6% return in the last 1 week, 3.03% return in last 6 months and 3.02% YTD return.

Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of 22127.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 876.55 & 496.1 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Five Star Business Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue567.37518.82+9.36%386.54+46.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.81105.79+3.8%97.2+12.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.645.69+16.68%4.86+36.65%
Total Operating Expense151.41149.5+1.28%124.06+22.04%
Operating Income415.96369.31+12.63%262.48+58.47%
Net Income Before Taxes289.91266.97+8.59%201.52+43.86%
Net Income216.76199.39+8.71%151+43.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.637.04+8.4%5.27+44.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹216.76Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹567.37Cr

