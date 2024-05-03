Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.78% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 41.42% YoY & profit increased by 39.78% YoY

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 41.42% & the profit increased by 39.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 8.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 50.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.51 for Q4 which increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y.

Five Star Business Finance has delivered 11.42% return in the last 1 week, 2.63% return in last 6 months and 3.18% YTD return.

Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of ₹22176.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹876.55 & ₹514.2 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Five Star Business Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 616.29 567.37 +8.62% 435.79 +41.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.28 109.81 +4.07% 95.9 +19.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.4 6.64 +11.41% 4.81 +53.66% Total Operating Expense 168.23 151.41 +11.11% 137.64 +22.22% Operating Income 448.06 415.96 +7.72% 298.14 +50.28% Net Income Before Taxes 313.19 289.91 +8.03% 224.24 +39.67% Net Income 236.06 216.76 +8.91% 168.88 +39.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.51 7.63 +11.51% 5.92 +43.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹236.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹616.29Cr

