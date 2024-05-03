Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.78% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.78% YOY

Livemint

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 41.42% YoY & profit increased by 39.78% YoY

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 41.42% & the profit increased by 39.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 8.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 50.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.51 for Q4 which increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y.

Five Star Business Finance has delivered 11.42% return in the last 1 week, 2.63% return in last 6 months and 3.18% YTD return.

Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of 22176.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 876.55 & 514.2 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Five Star Business Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue616.29567.37+8.62%435.79+41.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.28109.81+4.07%95.9+19.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.46.64+11.41%4.81+53.66%
Total Operating Expense168.23151.41+11.11%137.64+22.22%
Operating Income448.06415.96+7.72%298.14+50.28%
Net Income Before Taxes313.19289.91+8.03%224.24+39.67%
Net Income236.06216.76+8.91%168.88+39.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.517.63+11.51%5.92+43.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹236.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹616.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.