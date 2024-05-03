Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.78% YOY

Five Star Business Finance Q4 Results Live : Five Star Business Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 41.42% & the profit increased by 39.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 8.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 50.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.51 for Q4 which increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y.
Five Star Business Finance has delivered 11.42% return in the last 1 week, 2.63% return in last 6 months and 3.18% YTD return.
Currently the Five Star Business Finance has a market cap of ₹22176.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹876.55 & ₹514.2 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Five Star Business Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|616.29
|567.37
|+8.62%
|435.79
|+41.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|114.28
|109.81
|+4.07%
|95.9
|+19.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.4
|6.64
|+11.41%
|4.81
|+53.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|168.23
|151.41
|+11.11%
|137.64
|+22.22%
|Operating Income
|448.06
|415.96
|+7.72%
|298.14
|+50.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|313.19
|289.91
|+8.03%
|224.24
|+39.67%
|Net Income
|236.06
|216.76
|+8.91%
|168.88
|+39.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.51
|7.63
|+11.51%
|5.92
|+43.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹236.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹616.29Cr
