Infosys Q4 results: Five things to watch out for

BENGALURU: IT services major Infosys Ltd has been more ‘digital’ than ever in the last three years since Salil Parekh took over as the chief executive officer and managing director in January 2018. During this period, Infosys also implemented the ‘Live Enterprise’ model which is a practical approach to quickly evolve into a dynamic business environment. The implementation of this model has helped Infosys more than double its market valuation from $33 billion to $69 billion in those three years.