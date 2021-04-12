Five things to watch out for in TCS Q4 earnings today

In general, IT companies’ margins are expected to shrink due to the wage hikes offered. However, TCS absorbed wage revision in the previous quarter and is likely to report an expansion in its EBIT margin. “On profitability, we expect EBIT margin to increase sequentially powered by leverage from growth and increase in utilization rates. We note that TCS absorbed impact of wage revision in December 2020 quarter and does not have any incremental headwinds in March 2021 quarter," Kotak Institutional Equities said.