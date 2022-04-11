TCS Q4 earnings today: Five things to watch out for

Analysts expect margins to come under pressure and either remain flat or decline in Q4 due to supply-side headwinds. For TCS, EBIT margins are expected to decline 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 24.8% due to continued increases in employee costs amid high attrition, according to ICICI Securities. Brokerage firm Sharekhan believes EBIT margin is likely to remain flat sequentially. “We believe margin headwinds such as higher hiring expenses to backfill rising attrition, increasing discretionary expenses, and higher-than normal visa expenses will be offset by operating efficiencies and improvement in pyramid balancing. We also believe TCS has strong supply-side capabilities among its peers."