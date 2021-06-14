Business-to-business online marketplace—Flipkart Wholesale, on Monday said it has seen a threefold jump in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier 2 and tier 3 cities between January 2021 to June 2021.

Flipkart Wholesale, along with the Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million business to business customers across the country. This includes—kiranas, hotels, restaurants and cafeterias and offices and institutions.

"Interesting trends have emerged from Best Price where one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website. Flipkart Wholesale is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance, the company, part of Flipkart Group said in a statement.

The lockdowns and restrictions, in place amid the second wave of covid, have once again pushed more consumers and businesses to shop online. “Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce," it said.

Meanwhile, the retailer is stepping up efforts to ease liquidity concerns faced by small businesses. “Flipkart Wholesale has also rolled out instant short-term collateral-free credit solutions to its members in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. Under this, kiranas can avail of up to 14 days of interest-free credit ranging from ₹10,000 up to ₹25 lakh through an end-to-end digital process," it added.

Small retailers who buy products from Flipkart Wholesale, which includes 29 Best Price cash-and-carry stores, can also avail of a cashless digital payment on delivery when they receive their products. Last month, Flipkart Wholesale also introduced ‘Cash on delivery’ as a payment mode to all Best Price members who order through the Best Price app, it added.

Our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses which have emerged as self-starters in adopting e-commerce to make purchases, said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head, Flipkart Wholesale.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.