Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd, which operates the e-commerce marketplace, recorded a 31% year-on-year jump in its revenues to ₹10,659 crore for the financial year 2022. The Walmart-owned company, however, saw its net loss widen 51% to ₹4,362 crore during the fiscal on the back of rising transportation, marketing and legal charges.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹15,020 crore against ₹10,996 crore in the previous fiscal.

Flipkart’s operating revenue soared to ₹10,477 crore in FY22 against ₹7,804 crore in FY22. However, the company’s operating loss or Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss stood at ₹3925 crore, up from ₹2267 crore in FY21.

Its revenue is primarily generated from the e-commerce marketplace, information technology-enabled services, and related support services including corporate agent services for insurance companies.

Employee benefits costs for the retailer accounted for one-fourth of the total expenses in FY22 at ₹3735 crore. In FY21, employee benefits expenses stood at ₹3163 crore. On the other hand, the company was able to significantly bring down its finance costs to ₹101 crore in FY22 from ₹272 crore in FY22.

The company’s other expenses ballooned to ₹10,849 crore in FY22 from ₹7178 crore in the previous fiscal. Transportation costs swelled to ₹5045 crore from ₹3444 crore in FY21.

In FY21, Flipkart nearly doubled its marketing revenue as the company spent ₹1,946 crore in advertising and promotions in FY22 against ₹1,073 crore in FY21.

Also, the company paid ₹1,224 crore in FY22 as legal professional charges. In the previous financial year, such charges stood at ₹837 crore.

In FY22, Flipkart forayed into video streaming, distribution and hosting services by developing original content or using the content of other service providers. The company also ran advertising, promotional activities and loyalty programs in the financial year.