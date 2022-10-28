Flipkart’s loss widens 51% to ₹4,362 crore in FY221 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Walmart-owned Flipkart recorded a 31% on year jump in its revenues to ₹10,659 crore for the financial year 2022
Walmart-owned Flipkart recorded a 31% on year jump in its revenues to ₹10,659 crore for the financial year 2022
Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd, which operates the e-commerce marketplace, recorded a 31% year-on-year jump in its revenues to ₹10,659 crore for the financial year 2022. The Walmart-owned company, however, saw its net loss widen 51% to ₹4,362 crore during the fiscal on the back of rising transportation, marketing and legal charges.