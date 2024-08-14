Fluidomat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 53.34% YOY

Fluidomat Q1 Results Live : Fluidomat declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's performance showed significant improvement with a topline increase of 24.16% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 53.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.34%, but the profit rose by 2.1%, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
The company managed to control its costs effectively, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 8.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 19.55%, indicating the company's strategic investments in growth and expansion.
Fluidomat's operating income showcased impressive growth, with a 24.85% increase QoQ and a significant 56.94% rise YoY. This robust performance highlights the company's efficient operational management and strong market positioning.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.01, marking a substantial increase of 49.85% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Fluidomat has delivered a 4.86% return in the last week, a 1.37% return over the last six months, and a 7.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory and positive investor sentiment.
Currently, Fluidomat holds a market capitalization of ₹318.68 crore. The company's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹738.8 and a 52-week low of ₹305.1, reflecting significant volatility and potential for growth in the market.
Fluidomat Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.59
|15.65
|-0.34%
|12.56
|+24.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.02
|3.31
|-8.81%
|2.52
|+19.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.2
|+3.65%
|0.19
|+11.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.6
|11.64
|-9%
|9.37
|+13.03%
|Operating Income
|5
|4
|+24.85%
|3.18
|+56.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.67
|5.58
|+1.5%
|3.77
|+50.23%
|Net Income
|4.24
|4.15
|+2.1%
|2.77
|+53.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.01
|7
|+43%
|6.68
|+49.85%
