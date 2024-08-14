Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fluidomat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 53.34% YOY

Livemint

Fluidomat Q1 Results Live

Fluidomat Q1 Results Live : Fluidomat declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's performance showed significant improvement with a topline increase of 24.16% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 53.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.34%, but the profit rose by 2.1%, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

The company managed to control its costs effectively, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 8.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 19.55%, indicating the company's strategic investments in growth and expansion.

Fluidomat's operating income showcased impressive growth, with a 24.85% increase QoQ and a significant 56.94% rise YoY. This robust performance highlights the company's efficient operational management and strong market positioning.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 10.01, marking a substantial increase of 49.85% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Fluidomat has delivered a 4.86% return in the last week, a 1.37% return over the last six months, and a 7.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Fluidomat holds a market capitalization of 318.68 crore. The company's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 738.8 and a 52-week low of 305.1, reflecting significant volatility and potential for growth in the market.

Fluidomat Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.5915.65-0.34%12.56+24.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.023.31-8.81%2.52+19.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.2+3.65%0.19+11.87%
Total Operating Expense10.611.64-9%9.37+13.03%
Operating Income54+24.85%3.18+56.94%
Net Income Before Taxes5.675.58+1.5%3.77+50.23%
Net Income4.244.15+2.1%2.77+53.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.017+43%6.68+49.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.24Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.59Cr

