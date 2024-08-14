Fluidomat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 53.34% YOY

Fluidomat Q1 Results Live : Fluidomat declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's performance showed significant improvement with a topline increase of 24.16% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 53.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.34%, but the profit rose by 2.1%, reflecting strong operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to control its costs effectively, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 8.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 19.55%, indicating the company's strategic investments in growth and expansion.

Fluidomat's operating income showcased impressive growth, with a 24.85% increase QoQ and a significant 56.94% rise YoY. This robust performance highlights the company's efficient operational management and strong market positioning.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.01, marking a substantial increase of 49.85% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Fluidomat has delivered a 4.86% return in the last week, a 1.37% return over the last six months, and a 7.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Fluidomat holds a market capitalization of ₹318.68 crore. The company's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹738.8 and a 52-week low of ₹305.1, reflecting significant volatility and potential for growth in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fluidomat Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.59 15.65 -0.34% 12.56 +24.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.02 3.31 -8.81% 2.52 +19.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.2 +3.65% 0.19 +11.87% Total Operating Expense 10.6 11.64 -9% 9.37 +13.03% Operating Income 5 4 +24.85% 3.18 +56.94% Net Income Before Taxes 5.67 5.58 +1.5% 3.77 +50.23% Net Income 4.24 4.15 +2.1% 2.77 +53.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.01 7 +43% 6.68 +49.85%

