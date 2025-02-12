Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025:Fluidomat declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 31.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹5.42 crore, marking a remarkable 107.66% rise compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.42%, and profit decreased by 12.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.83% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 6.21% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may have impacted the overall profitability despite the strong year-on-year growth.

Moreover, the operating income reported a decrease of 22.42% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a substantial increase of 97.95% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹9.2, reflecting a growth of 38.55% year-over-year, further showcasing the company's strong performance despite some quarterly fluctuations.

Fluidomat has delivered a 6.3% return over the past week and an impressive 38.72% return in the last six months, though it has seen a -6.47% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Fluidomat has a market capitalization of ₹401.3 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹1181.4 and a low of ₹456.8.

Fluidomat Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.64 19 -12.42% 12.63 +31.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.25 3.13 +3.83% 3.06 +6.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.23 -0% 0.18 +27.78% Total Operating Expense 10.86 11.55 -5.97% 9.72 +11.73% Operating Income 5.78 7.45 -22.42% 2.92 +97.95% Net Income Before Taxes 7.1 8.21 -13.52% 3.5 +102.86% Net Income 5.42 6.17 -12.16% 2.61 +107.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.2 13.53 -32% 6.64 +38.55%