Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025:Fluidomat declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 31.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹5.42 crore, marking a remarkable 107.66% rise compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.42%, and profit decreased by 12.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.83% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 6.21% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may have impacted the overall profitability despite the strong year-on-year growth.
Moreover, the operating income reported a decrease of 22.42% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a substantial increase of 97.95% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹9.2, reflecting a growth of 38.55% year-over-year, further showcasing the company's strong performance despite some quarterly fluctuations.
Fluidomat has delivered a 6.3% return over the past week and an impressive 38.72% return in the last six months, though it has seen a -6.47% return year-to-date.
Currently, the Fluidomat has a market capitalization of ₹401.3 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹1181.4 and a low of ₹456.8.
Fluidomat Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.64
|19
|-12.42%
|12.63
|+31.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.25
|3.13
|+3.83%
|3.06
|+6.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.23
|-0%
|0.18
|+27.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.86
|11.55
|-5.97%
|9.72
|+11.73%
|Operating Income
|5.78
|7.45
|-22.42%
|2.92
|+97.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.1
|8.21
|-13.52%
|3.5
|+102.86%
|Net Income
|5.42
|6.17
|-12.16%
|2.61
|+107.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.2
|13.53
|-32%
|6.64
|+38.55%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
